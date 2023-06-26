What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been

Wow, it’s amazing how time flies. This year is my 50th anniversary in radio and recently celebrated my 36th anniversary at KKIQ. It’s been a wild, fun ride! I started at KKIQ on May 16, 1987, doing the morning show and taking the Program Director reins. As soon as I arrived, I realized that I would be working with an amazing group of dedicated professionals, willing to do whatever it took to super serve our amazing community.

Throughout the years, we put together some really fun events, including our annual Halloween Party, and Prom For Adults. These events attracted hundreds of listeners and were so much fun.

I have loved every minute working at KKIQ. Our listeners are the best. I remember in 1992, I announced that my wife was pregnant with twins. And when I shared that they both would be born with cystic fibrosis, you all jumped in and helped us raise money to fund research. That research has been hugely successful, even though there is no cure yet, the research led to new medications that have led to a healthier quality of life. My twin daughters are now 30 and ,thanks to new medications, the healthiest they have ever been. I thank all of you for your support back then!

That’s why it is so hard to make the decision that I have made. This Wednesday will be my final day at KKIQ as I have decided to retire. My daughters are spread out across the country, one in Nashville, one in Atlanta and one in Denver. Because my wife and I are so into music, we have decided to pack up and move to Nashville. We will miss California, as we are both natives but are looking forward to new adventures in Nashville.

I will miss being on the air every day, and will definitely miss you! Mel McKay is taking over my Program Director duties and will do a killer job.

Thank you again for the most amazing 36years!