Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sedak from Valley Humane Society

Melanie is back on the show, seeking adopters. It’s been a few slow weeks for adoptions. Plus, the Phil Schultz Surgery Center is taking appointments for low cost spays and neuters’.

Ready To Listen?

Click their logo:

Thanks For Listening,

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, X & Instagram