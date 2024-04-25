101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Officer Taylor Burruss from Livermore Police Department

Community Service Day is happening on Saturday, May 4th hosted by the City of Livermore, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD) and Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD). It’s a day of service and celebrating volunteerism.

More information can be found at www.livermoreca.gov/csd

