The Box Officer: The Woman King & Pinocchio
More about:
The Box Officer: The Woman King & Pinocchio
The Woman King stars Viola Davis, so you know her performance is strong, but how many slates does Derek give it? Then Mel & Derek discuss the live action remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.
Ready To Listen?
Click our logo:
The Trailers:
Want More?
We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.
You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.
Email Us: [email protected]
Follow us on Social Media:
Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram