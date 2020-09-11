      Weather Alert

The Box Officer Podcast

Every Friday The Box Officer, Derek Zemrak, joins me to chat movies. Yes, you may have more time on your hands, but you need to know what’s worth your time.  Enter Derek! This week Derek has been working on the finishing touches of his book, “50 Movies You May Not Have Seen That You Should”. Which leads us to this week’s category. Claymation!
Click here to listen to the debut of The Box Officer Podcast.  (One short commercial airs before the Podcast)
Here’s the films we discuss.

Mel’s totally random movie recommendation:

Happy Viewing!

  • Mel McKay

