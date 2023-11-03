101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Box Officer: The Holdovers California Independent Film Festival and what to expect the rest of the year

So much to chat about. Let’s get started!

The Trailers:

2023 CAIFF

November 9th – 16th

CAIFF​

The California Independent Film Festival Association(CAIFFA) is part of an amazing worldwide community; a unique collaboration of multi-talented filmmakers. It celebrates diversity, human rights, and freedom of expression through an array of dramatic and comedic feature films, shorts and moving documentaries.

CAIFFA entertains, informs, inspires, encourages and educates individuals and filmmakers from around the world. We believe a film festival can contribute to a healthier society and should encourage the active involvement of audiences to connect and act collectively to address social challenges.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookX & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookInstagram 

