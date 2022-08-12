101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo
Your Hometown Station

The Box Officer: Purple Hearts & The State of Movie Theaters

Share

The Box Officer: Purple Hearts & The State of Movie Theaters 

Derek had to go to Netflix for a movie to review this week. Plus we talk about the State of the Movie Industry.

Ready To Listen?

Click our logo:

The Box Officer Podcast

The Trailer:

Want More?

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookTwitter Instagram 

 

More about:
Derek Zemrak
Mel McKay
Purple Hearts
The Box Officer

Recently Played

Numb Little BugEm Beihold
8:22am
Thats What I WantLil Nas X
8:19am
UnstoppableSia
8:10am
I Like Me BetterLauv
8:06am
Running Up That HillKate Bush
8:02am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

OPEN for Business Contra Costa County
2

KKIQ & Service Champions' Kindness Campaign
3

Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus
4

OPEN for Business
5

Be Really Careful About Mixing These Household Cleaners