The Box Officer: Purple Hearts & The State of Movie Theaters

Derek had to go to Netflix for a movie to review this week. Plus we talk about the State of the Movie Industry.

Ready To Listen?

Click our logo:

The Trailer:

Want More?

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram