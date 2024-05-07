Source: YouTube

It’s almost graduation time once again! Whether it’s your first or 4th, as a parent it’s always a fun, hectic, crazy, exciting time of year. Graduation is a time to look back at accomplishments, events, challenges, rewards and moments. It’s also a time to look forward to exciting things ahead!! Mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, sis, bro, uncle, aunt… you’ve done your best to get them to this point, BE PROUD!

To the class of 2024…take time to enjoy this moment and CELEBRATE! You’ve EARNED it! Pat yourself on the back for a job well done. The world is your oyster! Wait, that sounds yucky, bleh. How about “the future’s so bright…I gotta wear shades”! SOOOO much better 🙂 Thank you Timbuk 3! After all these years this song still resonates with anyone who has done their best in school with high hopes for the future.

Cheers to you class of 2024! Be LOUD and be PROUD!!!

–Mark Davis