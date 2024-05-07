101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Future’s So Bright…

Share
Source: YouTube

It’s almost graduation time once again!  Whether it’s your first or 4th, as a parent it’s always a fun, hectic, crazy, exciting time of year.  Graduation is a time to look back at accomplishments, events, challenges, rewards and moments.  It’s also a time to look forward to exciting things ahead!!  Mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, sis, bro, uncle, aunt… you’ve done your best to get them to this point, BE PROUD!

To the class of 2024…take time to enjoy this moment and CELEBRATE!  You’ve EARNED it!  Pat yourself on the back for a job well done.  The world is your oyster!  Wait, that sounds yucky, bleh.  How about “the future’s so bright…I gotta wear shades”!  SOOOO much better 🙂  Thank you Timbuk 3!  After all these years this song still resonates with anyone who has done their best in school with high hopes for the future.

Cheers to you class of 2024!  Be LOUD and be PROUD!!!

–Mark Davis

Cheers to the Class of 2024!
Source: Mark Davis

More about:
class of 2024
congratulations
graduation
the future's so bright
you got this

Recently Played

Love Me Like You DoEllie Goulding
4:47am
BadMichael Jackson
4:43am
Set Fire To The RainAdele
4:39am
Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
4:35am
Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
4:31am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Officer Taylor Burruss from Livermore Police Department
2

Help Homeless Cats & Kittens!
3

The Box Officer: Nowhere Special and Ricky Stanicky
4

YOLO and LMFAO Are Already Lame! Use These Instead
5

Get Ready for the Street Smarts Bike Rodeo!