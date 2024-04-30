YOLO and LMFAO Are Already Lame! Use These Instead

If you’re over 50 and use any of these terms, you’re gonna look so cheugy. That’s the opposite of cool. But here they are anyway . . .Someone polled Gen Z’ers and asked them to name the most outdated acronyms they think are “cringe” now. For example, “LOL” is #1. If you text it to someone in their early 20s, they’ll think you’re a Boomer . . . even if you’re not.

Here are 10 more outdated terms, and what a Gen Z’er might say instead.

1. Instead of “YOLO,” write “DIFTP”. It’s means “Do It for the Plot”. You’re the main character in your life, so don’t avoid things. Do what it takes to move the story along.

2. Instead of “KK,” write “bet”. “KK” means okay, like you’re on board. “Bet” means the same thing, like “you bet.”

3. Instead of “LMFAO,” write “IJBOL”. Short for “I just burst out laughing.”

4. Stop using “ROFL”. It’s short for “rolling on the floor laughing.” Instead, just send a skull emoji. Like it’s so funny, you just died laughing.

5. Don’t shorten the word “great” by spelling it “G-R-8”. Say “that slaps.”

6. Don’t say “diss.” Say “clapback” instead.

7. Stop calling things “fire.” It’s already lame. “Lit” is back in style now.

8. Don’t call things “gross.” Call them “ick.”

9. Never say “give me the 411.” No one under 40 knows that’s the number for directory assistance. Instead, say “what’s the tea” or “spill the tea.”

10. Stop calling crazy people “cray.” In 2024, they’re “delulu,” short for delusional.