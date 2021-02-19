      Weather Alert

The Box Officer Podcast: United States vs Billie Holiday – Sylvie’s Love & Film History: Oscar Micheaux

This week Derek reviews United States vs Billie Holiday and Sylvie’s Love. Then more film history, this week in honor of Black History Month we focus on Oscar Micheaux. Micheaux was a pioneering African American author and filmmaker.

Click the logo below to play.

The Box Officer Podcast

The Trailers:

Happy Viewing!

We now have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookTwitter Instagram 

TAGS
Black History Month Derek Zemrak Mel McKay Oscar Micheaux Sylvie's Love The Box Officer The Box Officer Podcast United States vs Billie Holiday
#Trending
The First Annual Taste Tri-Valley Begins Friday
Black History Month & Your Public Library
Philanthropy Thursday: Katy Kempton with Reins in Motion
The Box Officer Podcast: United States vs Billie Holiday - Sylvie's Love & Film History: Oscar Micheaux
2021 Contra Costa County Virtual Teacher/Certificated Staff Recruitment Fair