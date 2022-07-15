101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Box Officer: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris & Where The Crawdad’s Sing

The Box Officer: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris & Where The Crawdad's Sing

It’s the Book Club edition of the Podcast. I’ve read Where the Crawdad’s Sing, Derek’s seen the movie. Which is better? Plus I’ll spill the tea on the scandal involving the author Delia Owens and her husband.

 

The Trailers:

