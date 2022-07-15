The Box Officer: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris & Where The Crawdad’s Sing

It’s the Book Club edition of the Podcast. I’ve read Where the Crawdad’s Sing, Derek’s seen the movie. Which is better? Plus I’ll spill the tea on the scandal involving the author Delia Owens and her husband.

Ready To Listen?

Click our logo:

The Trailers:

Want More?

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram