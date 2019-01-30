You Can Still See The Super Bowl Commercials Even If You Don’t Watch The Game

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.
Every year we look forward to the ads during the Super Bowl.  But thanks to the internet, we get a peek at a lot of them in advance.  Here’s what we’ve found so far.
Pepsi “More Than OK”
Amazon Alexa “Not Everything Makes The Cut”
Olay “Killer Skin”
Avocados From Mexico “Top Dog”
M&M’s “Bad Passengers”
Hyundai “The Elevator”
Planters “Crunch Time”
Toyota “Toni”
Doritos “Now It’s Hot”
Expensify “Expensify This”
Stella Artois “Change up the Usual”
Pringles “Sad Device”
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold “The Pure Experience”
Bon &amp; Viv Spiked Seltzer “The Pitch”
Budweiser “Wind Never Felt Better”
Colgate “Close Talker”
