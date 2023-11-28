Merriam-Webster, the dictionary folks, have announced their “word of the year” for 2023. We’ve been thinking, writing, aspiring and judging a LOT this year. Hence, the winning word is “authentic”. There’s some fun new words on this list as well. My favorite is “deepfake”. Technology allows us to bend or shape the truth in our own image…unfortunately. I vow to not be a deepfake and I hope you will too. March on internet soldiers! –Mark Davis

