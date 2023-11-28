101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Word of the YEAR!

Share
Word of the YEAR!
Source: Alpha Image Library

Merriam-Webster, the dictionary folks, have announced their “word of the year” for 2023.  We’ve been thinking, writing, aspiring and judging a LOT this year.  Hence, the winning word is “authentic”.  There’s some fun new words on this list as well.  My favorite is “deepfake”.  Technology allows us to bend or shape the truth in our own image…unfortunately.  I vow to not be a deepfake and I hope you will too.  March on internet soldiers!  –Mark Davis

Click here for the full story!

More about:
dictionary
internet
merriam-webster
social
winner
words

Recently Played

BubblyColbie Caillat
1:50am
Cold HeartElton John And Dua Lipa
1:47am
A Thousand YearsChristina Perri
1:43am
Always Something There To Remind MeNaked Eyes
1:39am
RoyalsLorde
1:36am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Briana - City of Pleasant Hill Unity Walk
2

The Box Officer: Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon
3

Word of the YEAR!
4

Online Shopping Hack: Get a Deal by Just Leaving Stuff in Your Cart
5

The "Calendar Method" Could Get Your House Clean by Christmas 