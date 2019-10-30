What Is Your Scariest Halloween Movie?
A survey by the movie site Rotten Tomatoes reveals that young adults say Scream is the scariest Halloween movie while older adults say the Alien films are the scariest. Other findings:
– 22% of people say the shower scene from Psycho is the scariest movie scene of all time.
– 20% of people think Jack Nicholson chopping his way through a door in The Shining is the scariest movie scene of all time.
– 25% of men say the scene in Alien where the alien bursts out of a chest is the best movie death scene of all time.
– Pennywise and Freddy Krueger were voted scariest horror characters.
What is your scariest movie? It’s Carrie for me.