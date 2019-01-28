Tri-Valley Haven’s Individual Counseling & Support Groups for Survivors

Tri-Valley Haven, a local non-profit that serves survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, offers safe, confidential, and supportive individual and group counseling services.

Currently, Tri-Valley Haven has openings for both individual counseling and group support. Groups for survivors of sexual assault will be held on Tuesdays from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm. The support group for domestic violence survivors will be held on Tuesdays from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm.

Please call Tri-Valley Haven’s intake line at 925-449-5845, extension 2852 to request counseling services. Participants must call ahead of time as individual sessions and groups are not drop-in.

Groups are moderated by a trained counselor who will assist in guiding the group through a journey of healing. Counseling services at the Haven are free for survivors of sexual assault and/ or domestic violence.

If you are a survivor and you feel alone, misunderstood, and disconnected from others, please call for support. Tri-Valley Haven would be happy to help you along your healing journey. We are committed to fostering a world without violence and supporting healthy, strong survivors! If you are in crisis, our hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-884-8119.