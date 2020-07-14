      Weather Alert

Top Things We Expect To Change At Work

I think we all expect a new “normal” once we get the go-ahead to go back to work. A recent survey asked what we expect to change permanently in the workplace. Here is the top ten:

  1. Washing your hands more often.
  1. Cleaning your desk and computer keyboard and mouse more often.
  1. No more handshakes.
  1. More flexible work hours.
  1. Going outside more.
  1. Bringing in your own mug, plates, and silverware instead of using shared ones.
  1. More video conferences instead of face-to-face meetings.
  1. Not eating random food people bring in.
  1. No more birthday parties.
  1. No more signing birthday cards that get passed around. 

Do you think that there is anything missing from the list?

