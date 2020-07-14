Top Things We Expect To Change At Work
I think we all expect a new “normal” once we get the go-ahead to go back to work. A recent survey asked what we expect to change permanently in the workplace. Here is the top ten:
- Washing your hands more often.
- Cleaning your desk and computer keyboard and mouse more often.
- No more handshakes.
- More flexible work hours.
- Going outside more.
- Bringing in your own mug, plates, and silverware instead of using shared ones.
- More video conferences instead of face-to-face meetings.
- Not eating random food people bring in.
- No more birthday parties.
- No more signing birthday cards that get passed around.
Do you think that there is anything missing from the list?