The “Calendar Method” Could Get Your House Clean by Christmas

I confess, I am a Clutter Bug. So I am jumping on this challenge both at work and at home. I got a new office and I haven’t really made it mine yet. My goal is New Years. What a great way to kick off the new year. If you are donating, I set the rule that the donation box has to be in your car, you can add to it as you go them make one big donation.

We’re less than a month from the holidays, which means guests coming. And that means you making your annual “Sorry it’s so messy” speech. And they say, “No it’s not!” but secretly they’re full-on judging you.

Let’s break that pattern this year. There’s a technique called the “calendar method” that can get your house clean by the holidays.

Print out a calendar of the next 30 days. On the first day, get rid of one piece of clutter in your house . . . either throw it away, give it away, or sell it, but it’s gotta be gone by the end of the day. Then cross off that day on the calendar.

On day two, get rid of two pieces of clutter. On day three, three pieces. You’ll start to get in the habit soon and since you have a pre-determined number of things to get rid of every day, you’ll pace yourself.

By the end of the month, you’ll have gotten rid of almost 500 pieces of clutter. And that WILL make a difference in how clean your home is.

Here’s how my office is starting out & the accountability calendar I’m using.