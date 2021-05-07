The Box Officer Podcast: Operation Varsity Blues & Derek’s Book

This week Derek reviews Operation Varsity Blues, Mel tells us about Lucy the Human Chimp. Plus we chat about the release of Derek’s book “50 Movies You May Now Have Seen, That You Should” available now.
