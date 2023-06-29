101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

SPICE up your life!! ;)

Share
Source: YouTube

I’m a BIG fan of Frank Herbert’s DUNE!  I loved the book, I loved the original version of the film, I loved the new one that came out a couple years ago, and I can’t WAIT for Denis Villeneuve’s much anticipated sequel, “Dune, Part Two“!  They just dropped a new trailer, check it out!  It hits theaters November 3rd!  Are you a fan?  Which film did you like better?  Sir Patrick Stewart was in the 1984 version.  It still holds up well.

Until then, “Spice” up your life!  And I’ll see you in theaters for “Dune, Part Two”!

–Mark Davis

More about:
dune
dune part two
epic cinema
frank Herbert
Movies
sci fi

Recently Played

Heat WavesGlass Animals
6:43pm
Heaven Is A Place On EarthBelinda Carlisle
6:39pm
Drift AwayUncle Kracker And Dobie Gray
6:35pm
BeautifulChristina Aguilera
6:32pm
TryPink
6:26pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Caitlyn Sly from Meals on Wheels Diablo Region
2

The Box Officer: Asteroid City & “You Don’t Know Me” the Anna Nicole Smith Netflix Doc
3

What A Long Strange Trip It's Been
4

"Freeze Your PJs" and Four More Hacks for Sleeping in Summer Heat
5

Beat the Heat Tips & Cooling Centers