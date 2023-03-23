101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Victoria Johnston from Youth Homes

Share
Philanthropy Thursday: Victoria Johnston from Youth Homes
Credit: Alpha Media Library

Philanthropy Thursday: Victoria Johnston from Youth Homes

Join Youth Homes on May 6th for Comedy in the Park at Shadelands Museum in Walnut Creek, a fully outdoor summer evening of live comedy, music, food, craft beer, local wines, fantastic raffle prizes and auction items. All proceeds go towards Youth Homes’ mission to partner with youth, young adults, and their families to create positive, sustainable change and healing.

Ready To Listen?

Click the graphic:

Credit: Youth Homes

Thanks For Listening,

– Mel McKay

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

More about:
Comedy in the Park
Mel McKay
Philanthropy Thursday
Victoria Johnston
Youth Homes

Recently Played

I Melt With YouModern English
7:18pm
Story Of My LifeOne Direction
7:14pm
FlowersMiley Cyrus
7:08pm
Losing My ReligionR.e.m.
7:04pm
ShallowLady Gaga And Bradley Cooper
7:00pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Pizza Deals for National Pi Day 2023 
2

The Box Officer: Oscar Predictions Results
3

Philanthropy Thursday: Carolyn Flannery from Make it Home
4

The Box Officer: Champions & Oscar Recap
5

Philanthropy Thursday: Victoria Johnston from Youth Homes