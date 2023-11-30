101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Peggy White from DRAA (Diablo Regional Arts Association)

Credit: Alpha Media

Give the gift of the arts this Holiday season. DRAA has some wonderful shows coming up and fun ideas for gifts. Diablo Regional Arts Association invests in outstanding arts experiences and creates avenues for everyone to enjoy the arts. As the proud 501(c)3 nonprofit partner of the incredible Lesher Center for the Arts, DRAA brings world-class performances and inspiring arts education to the East Bay.

Credit: DRAA

 

