Philanthropy Thursday: Mony Nop Turkey Drop for Tri-Valley Haven

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, 10am–1pm, in-front of Livermore’s City Hall Building, 1052 S. Livermore Avenue, it’s the 8th Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven. Community members are invited to drop off a frozen turkey, gift card, or cash donation to help local families in need.

Credit: Tri-Valley Haven

