Philanthropy Thursday: Christine Dillman – Tri-Valley Haven

70+ Hour Virtual Advocacy Training

Twice per year, Tri-Valley Haven facilitates an intensive 70-hour advocacy training online. Tri-Valley Haven is certified by the State of California to grant dual Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence certificates. All incoming DV and SA advocates must undergo this training. This includes direct service through our Crisis Hotline, responding to SART calls, assisting at our legal clinic, and assisting in our shelters. We also provide this training for non-volunteers too including fellow DV/SA organizations, students, counselors, etc. If you are interested, please click here to register.

