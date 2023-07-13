Top Hacks for Staying Cool in Summer Include Ice Cream . . . and Shaving Your Entire Body

If you’re too warm in winter, you take your sweater off. So the logic is sound here . . . just weird.

A poll asked people to name their top hacks for staying cool in summer. And SHAVING YOUR WHOLE BODY made the list.

Shaving off body hair just missed the Top 10. One in ten people said they’ve groomed themselves to stay cool during a heatwave.

Here are our Top 10 tactics, none of which require a razor . . .

Drink lots of stuff with ice in it. Eat ice cream. Sleep naked, or in your underwear. No pajamas. Close windows and curtains to keep cool air in, and sunlight out. Cold showers. Drink something HOT, like coffee or tea. Studies have found that can actually cool you down. Use multiple fans, strategically positioned. Take a frozen bottle of water to bed. It was a trendy hack a few summers ago. Sleep in something breathable, like cotton. Put a wet towel on your head to cool down.

Here are a few more that made the Top 20: Put a bowl of ice in front of a fan . . . put your feet in cold water . . . eat something spicy to make you sweat more . . . sleep outside . . . walk around in wet socks (???) . .

And finally, 4% of people have tried to beat the heat by popping their sheets in the freezer before bed.

Need to beat the heat? Check out more tips and Cooling Centers.