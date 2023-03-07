Oscar Struttin’ His Stuff!

Source: Alpha Image Library

Here we go, it’s just about Oscar time again! I love the glitz, I love the glamour, the celebrities, the red carpet…all of it! Oh yeah, and the awards too 😉 Which picture will take home the big prize?? We’ll find out this Sunday starting at 5pm. LOTS of nominations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet of the Western Front”. Will box office favorite “Top Gun: Maverick” surprise everyone and win Best Picture?? What nominated films did you like? Here’s “Variety’s” take on the whole affair:

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/oscar-nominations-2023-list-1235495072/

See you on the Red Carpet!

–Mark Davis