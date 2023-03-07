101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Oscar Struttin’ His Stuff!

Share
Oscar Struttin’ His Stuff!
Source: Alpha Image Library

Here we go, it’s just about Oscar time again!  I love the glitz, I love the glamour, the celebrities, the red carpet…all of it!  Oh yeah, and the awards too 😉  Which picture will take home the big prize??  We’ll find out this Sunday starting at 5pm.  LOTS of nominations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet of the Western Front”.  Will box office favorite “Top Gun: Maverick” surprise everyone and win Best Picture??  What nominated films did you like?  Here’s “Variety’s” take on the whole affair:

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/oscar-nominations-2023-list-1235495072/

See you on the Red Carpet!

–Mark Davis

More about:
Academy Awards
At the Movies
Award Show
fashion
Hollywood
Oscars

Recently Played

Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
12:07pm
LovefoolCardigans
12:04pm
Dancing With A StrangerSam Smith And Normani
12:01pm
Wrecking BallMiley Cyrus
11:57am
Shape Of YouEd Sheeran
11:53am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Robin Fahr - Visit Tri-Valley the 3rd Annual Taste Tri-Valley kicks off this weekend!
2

New Words are Fun...WORD!
3

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society
4

LHS Crab Feed
5

Young Playwrights Program and Festival