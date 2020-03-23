OPEN for Business

Cropped shot of a young woman hanging up an open sign on the window of her cafe
While we have been instructed to shelter at home, businesses that provide essential services are open. Those businesses include:
Grocery Stores
Farmers’ Markets
Banks
Restaurants (delivery or takeout only)
Laundromats
Dispenseries
Convenience Stores
Gas Stations
Health Care
Auto Repair Shops
Home Repairman (plumbers, electricians)
Hardware Stores
Wineries & Breweries (carryout only)
To find a list of some of the businesses open in your hometown, please click on your county below:
**Please note that this list is a work in progress and while some cities appear to not have a lot of options, please contact your favorite restaurant and ask if they’re open for delivery and takeout. Then email us and let us know, by clicking here.
Alameda County
Contra Costa County
San Joaquin County