New “Peanuts” Coming Soon!

Source: Alpha Image Library

As a lifelong fan of the Peanuts gang, I could not be more excited about this news!  A new Peanuts animated film is in the works for Apple+.  Charles Schulz’ son, Craig Schulz, is personally overseeing this new project.  Looks like they will be visiting The Big City, how exciting!!

Peanuts Big City
Source: COURTESY OF WILDBRAIN STUDIO / APPLE TV+

Here is the full story from The Hollywood Reporter, enjoy!  What’s your favorite all-time Peanuts special?  For me, it will always be “A Charlie Brown Christmas”.  Keep it up you blockheads…we love Peanuts!!  –Mark Davis

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/new-peanuts-animated-movie-apple-1235637832/

