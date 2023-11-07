New “Peanuts” Coming Soon!

As a lifelong fan of the Peanuts gang, I could not be more excited about this news! A new Peanuts animated film is in the works for Apple+. Charles Schulz’ son, Craig Schulz, is personally overseeing this new project. Looks like they will be visiting The Big City, how exciting!!

Here is the full story from The Hollywood Reporter, enjoy! What’s your favorite all-time Peanuts special? For me, it will always be “A Charlie Brown Christmas”. Keep it up you blockheads…we love Peanuts!! –Mark Davis

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/new-peanuts-animated-movie-apple-1235637832/