Meow, Meow – The Best Black Friday Deal EVER!
(Fun with a negative filter)
Now onto my blog….
I have never in my 47 years on this planet been excited for a Black Friday Sale. It’s just not me. What is me? Fur Babies!!! I’ve got a thing for black cats, as a matter of fact, Salem my 1st black cat lived to be 22 years old. Nigel and I had to say goodbye to her 4 years ago on the 25th. Thanksgiving always makes me think of her and I love and will miss her forever. Here she is shortly before she passed with Myrtle her medicinal catnip turtle.
She wasn’t my only black cat, she had a little brother, this is Bagheera when he was just a baby. He lived an adventurous life over his 11 years, loved the outdoors and torturing his sister Salem. He and Nigel never met. But I’m sure he would’ve loved torturing Nigel too.
So why the trip down memory lane? Because Valley Humane Society has the best Black Friday Deal EVER! Starting at 10am Friday, it’s the Black Cat Friday Weekend. All cats with any black fur go home for free. 😻🐾♥ Other “styles” of cat may be adopted at 50% off the fee.
That has to be the best gift ever. Years and years, if not decades of love and laughter. Click here for all the details! If you do adopt please post a picture of your new baby.
Happy Holidays from myself and all my FurBabies past and present!