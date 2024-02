My baking adventures continued last weekend. I baked homemade pumpkin bread from scratch! The recipe was pretty easy to follow and I measured everything EXACTLY. That’s the key for me being a novice baker.

I made two loaves, this one with nothing on it, and another with a powdered sugar glaze.

I got thumbs up from the family and brought some in to share with my KKIQ peeps 🙂 Here is the recipe, click here!

Enjoy! –Mark Davis