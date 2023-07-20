Jamie Lee Curtis’ Children’s Book!

The scream queen is toning it down these days. Horror film icon Jamie Lee Curtis has written a children’s book called, “Just One More Sleep”. I’m posting a link so you can read all about it and when it will be released.

She says “the seed for this book was planted when I saw my 4-year-old neighbor, Betty, on Christmas Eve 2020 and I said ‘Santa is on the way!’ The child scolded me and said, ‘No Jamie, one more sleep, then Santa.’ That moment of her literal truth gave birth to this lovely book, which I hope will resonate with all families with young children.”

I’ve been a fan ever since the original “Halloween” was released in 1978. Isn’t it wonderful how things go full circle in life? I can’t wait to read this book and maybe, just maybe, read it to my own grandchild someday. Read the full story here

–Mark Davis