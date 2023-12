Yes, yes, yes there is…in every way imaginable. In our spirit of giving…in our generous hearts…in the happy face of a child. Yes, there IS a Santa Claus. I STILL laugh and giggle every time I see Santa. Let’s keep that spirit alive and let it thrive! May YOU and your family be blessed this holiday season. And thank you for listening to KKIQ 🙂

We love you! Ho Ho Ho! –Mark “Santa” Davis