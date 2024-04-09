101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Hit Me Hard and Soft!
I’ve been a Billie Eilish fan ever since the first time I heard “Bad Guy” (which Billie and her brother Finneas wrote and produced in their home studio when Billie was 17).  Quite an accomplishment from someone so young.  And now we come full circle as Billie announces the release date for her third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”.  Read this press release from Variety…

https://variety.com/2024/music/news/billie-eilish-new-album-hit-me-hard-and-soft-1235963974/

I love the photo for Billie underwater.  This girls won Grammys, Oscars and critical praise from around the world, and well deserved.  How will this new album stack up?  Let’s both find out together soon.  You GO Billie!

–Mark Davis

