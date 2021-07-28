Do Your Part To Save Mt Diablo

Save Mount Diablo has been preserving lands on and around Mount Diablo and educating the public to the mountain’s natural values since 1971.
We are biologists, conservationists, hikers, bikers, equestrians, bird watchers, and people who just love to look at the mountain.
SMD is a tax-exempt nonprofit 501(c)3 organization (tax ID 94-2681735).
We achieve our mission through a conservation approach that integrates perpetual land preservation, advocacy, stewardship, land use planning, and education programs. We work to preserve Mount Diablo’s peaks, surrounding foothills, watersheds, and connection to the Diablo Range through land acquisition and preservation strategies designed to protect the mountain’s natural beauty, biological diversity, and historical and agricultural heritage; enhance our area’s quality of life; and provide recreational opportunities consistent with the protection of natural resources.
Find out how you can help here.