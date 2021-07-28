Do Your Part To Save Mt Diablo

      Weather Alert

Save Mount Diablo (SMD) is a nationally accredited land trust and conservation organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Save Mount Diablo has been preserving lands on and around Mount Diablo and educating the public to the mountain’s natural values since 1971.

We are biologists, conservationists, hikers, bikers, equestrians, bird watchers, and people who just love to look at the mountain.

SMD is a tax-exempt nonprofit 501(c)3 organization (tax ID 94-2681735).

Our mission is to forever preserve the remaining natural lands on and around Mount Diablo, and to connect Mount Diablo to the rest of the Diablo Range.

We achieve our mission through a conservation approach that integrates perpetual land preservation, advocacy, stewardship, land use planning, and education programs. We work to preserve Mount Diablo’s peaks, surrounding foothills, watersheds, and connection to the Diablo Range through land acquisition and preservation strategies designed to protect the mountain’s natural beauty, biological diversity, and historical and agricultural heritage; enhance our area’s quality of life; and provide recreational opportunities consistent with the protection of natural resources.

