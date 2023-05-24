101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

'Cone With A Cop' Event Scheduled At Meadowlark Dairy
With summer fast approaching, there’s hardly any better news than free ice cream. The Pleasanton Police Department will host its annual Cone with a Cop event, in which attendees can enjoy one free ice cream cone from Meadowlark Dairy. Like the PPD’s Coffee with a Cop events, Cone with a Cop is designed to allow the community to get to know their police department, and raise any questions or concerns they may have.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 31 from 2-5 p.m. at Meadowlark Dairy at 57 West Neal Street. Due to the anticipation of large crowds, a nearby portion of Railroad Avenue will be closed. To avoid traffic, attendees are encouraged to walk or bike.

No registration is required.

More info here! 

