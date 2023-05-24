‘Cone With A Cop’ Event Scheduled At Meadowlark Dairy

With summer fast approaching, there’s hardly any better news than free ice cream. The Pleasanton Police Department will host its annual Cone with a Cop event, in which attendees can enjoy one free ice cream cone from Meadowlark Dairy. Like the PPD’s Coffee with a Cop events, Cone with a Cop is designed to allow the community to get to know their police department, and raise any questions or concerns they may have.