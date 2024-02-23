Concert Review: Stephen and Damian Marley Share One Love in SF

As the sayings go “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” or “like father like sons” are very true for brothers Stephen and Damian Marley (the children of legendary dreadlock rockstar Bob Marley) who performed a sold out intimate show at the Masonic in San Francisco. It was the Traffic Jam Tour which was certainly packed with Bob Marley fans and lovers of reggae music. A reggae party with two close siblings who would make their iconic father proud that his music is still a legacy amongst generations. Bob Marley’s message in reggae music touched the world with his philosophy of kindness and love that even a nation divided can still come together. For that brief Wednesday night, we forgot the world’s troubles and just vibed with the atmosphere. Proud of their Jamaican roots, a Rastarian flag waved throughout their performance as they both took turns singing their solo songs. When they sang their father’s songs “Jamming”, “Is This Love:, and “Exodus” the whole crowd sang along and danced. We were united as one and that was definitely their intention. Bob Marley emphasized that “reggae music is for the people” The tour came in perfect timing with Bob Marley’s biopic One Love that’s out in theaters. Mel McKay with Dereck Zemrak of The Box Officer Podcast reviewed the film for our Hometown Mornings. You can listen here!