Concert Review: Depeche Mode @ Chase Center 12/3

Nearly a decade ago, I saw 80s band Depeche Mode for the first time in Oakland and when the news broke they were returning to the Bay Area to do a show my FOMO ( Fear of Missing Out) kicked in. A band whose music continues to transcend generations and influence modern goth acts prove that Depeche Mode stands the test of time. Having sold out their Golden1 and SAP Center shows, I had to jump on the opportunity to see them once again this time at the Chase Center in San Francisco on a Sunday night. Fans outside wearing their retro Depeche Mode shirts and even dressing up as Dave Gahan in the music video to “Enjoy The Silence” showed how precious the band really is.

Openers for that evening were genre-bending Scottish trio Young Fathers who immersed themselves to their sonically rich performance and were definitely noticed by the audience. By the time Depeche Mode set foot on the stage, everyone stood up and were welcomed by two new songs off their latest album Memento Mori. The crowd really started to cheer when they played “Policy of Truth” from their critically acclaimed album Violator From there they played hit singles after another “In Your Room”, “Everything Counts”, ”Black Celebration” and “Stripped”.

Depeche Mode honored their song “World In My Eyes” to late member Andy Fletcher who passed last year. Even though he was no longer there, his spiritual energy made Depeche Mode feel alive. It was anything but silent that night as Dave Gahan shared his mic to the roaring crowd singing along as he displayed himself as a personal Jesus.

Let’s not forget Martin L. Gore’s solo songs as he melted us with “A Question of Lust” and an acoustic version of “Strangelove”. Even though I wished the tempo would’ve picked up, it was still beautiful as a ballad. Just how wine tastes better as it ages, Depeche Mode is a prime example of that and just shows you can never get enough of them. I would like to thank Jillian of Nasty Little Man music PR for granting me access to see this one of a kind band.

Podcaster of the Modrock Jam Show