Another Legend Lost :(

Source: YouTube

We lost another beautiful person, inside and out, Sinead O’Connor.  The family announced her passing today at the age of 56…so very sad.  People close to Sinead said she never recovered from the death of her son in 2022 at the age of 17.

I still maintain, to this day, this is one of the most powerful video’s ever sung and produced.  Just Sinead, closeup, all in black, with the shots of the statuary’s in a nameless graveyard.  It’s always made me tear up…now, even more so.  RIP Sinead O’Connor, you are now at peace.

This is a link to the full story of her life, here

