46% of All Pumpkin-Carving Injuries Will Happen This Week
46% of All Pumpkin-Carving Injuries Will Happen This Week
I never liked carving pumpkins. I love Halloween, but I skip that part. Which is good, because I am clumsy with knives.
Here’s a scary stat for Halloween: 46% of all pumpkin-related KNIFE injuries will happen this week.
A study found there are about 2,000 a year in the U.S., and that’s just people who end up in the E.R. 84% of them happen in October. November is next at 11%.
Experts say even adults should really be using those orange pumpkin-carving knives. They’re a lot safer than a real knife. For kids under 10, think about painting pumpkins instead. Or YOU may want to do the carving for them.
Here are a few more stats to help keep you safe . . .
- Teenagers and pre-teens are the most likely to cut themselves. 32% of injuries involve kids between 10 and 19 years old. Kids under 10 are next at 20%.
- The last three days leading up to Halloween will see the most injuries. There’s always a spike on weekends, and the night before Halloween. So that’s this coming Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
- Your thumb and index finger are the digits you’re most likely to cut. Around 60% of pumpkin-carving injuries involve those two digits.