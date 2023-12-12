101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

39 Years and Counting :)

Source: Mark Davis

What a long, strange, WONDERFUL trip it’s been 🙂 This week I’m celebrating 39 years on the air at KKIQ!  Yes, your read correctly, 39 delightful years at the same radio station.  I am truly blessed to still be doing what I love after all these years.  I owe YOU, the listeners, all my thanks.  Thanks for listening…it warms my heart every day.  YOU ROCK!  Here are some fun pics from years past.  Oh, Lord that PERM HA!  (Should I bring it back?) See you on the radio!  And thank you again.

–Mark Davis

Weird Al Davis
Source: Mark Davis
KKIQ Live Broadcast
Source: Mark Davis
Mark Davis in studio
Source: Mark Davis

