39 Years and Counting :)

What a long, strange, WONDERFUL trip it’s been 🙂 This week I’m celebrating 39 years on the air at KKIQ! Yes, your read correctly, 39 delightful years at the same radio station. I am truly blessed to still be doing what I love after all these years. I owe YOU, the listeners, all my thanks. Thanks for listening…it warms my heart every day. YOU ROCK! Here are some fun pics from years past. Oh, Lord that PERM HA! (Should I bring it back?) See you on the radio! And thank you again.

–Mark Davis