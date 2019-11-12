Want To Keep The Peace At The Thanksgiving Dinner Table?
People Talking Celebrating Thanksgiving Holiday Concept
It never fails. Thanksgiving Day starts out great. Everyone getting along – maybe enjoying a football game or two. Then the words that some families dread – “dinner is served”. You just know that someone is going to bring up a topic that will turn this fun day into a nightmare. Especially if the wine has been flowing.
You would think that politics would be the number one topic to avoid. However, a new survey says that is not true. The number one topic to avoid is long-standing family tensions. So don’t rehash dirty laundry from the past. Here are the topics to avoid at the Thanksgiving Dinner table:
- Long-standing family tensions
- General politics
- The 2020 presidential race
- Someone’s future plans
- Money
- The behavior of the guests
- Drinking or alcohol
- The cooking
Hopefully this will help you to have a Happy Thanksgiving without the drama!