Tri Valley Haven Housing Programs
Tri-Valley Haven has two housing assistance programs that may help tenants pay their
utilities or assist those applying for an apartment. The Rapid Rehousing program covers
moving expenses, deposits or first/last month’s rent for eligible individuals or families.
The Homeless Prevention Assistance program may also be available to individuals or
families living in the Dublin area, who owe past rent or utilities, depending on their
qualifications.
Eligibility: Tri-Valley area residences who are homeless, staying in a shelter/transitional
housing situation, living on the streets, or exiting an institution are eligible to apply.
For more information, please contact Mary Sanchez at Tri-Valley Haven Homeless
Services at 925-449-1664 Ext. 2405 or email [email protected]