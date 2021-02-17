      Weather Alert

The First Annual Taste Tri-Valley Begins Friday

Support our local restaurants! Visit Tri-Valley in partnership with the Cities and Chambers of Commerce of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Town of Danville, are launching their first annual Taste Tri-Valley, a 10-day outdoor dining, delivery and take-out restaurant week promotion from Friday, February 19 through Sunday, February 28, 2021!

Last week Nigel and I got an awesome preview package including a meal kit from Sabio on Main paired with 3 delicious wines from Wente Vineyards, The Lineage Collection and  Nottingham Cellars.

Robin Fahr from Visit Tri-Valley joined me on the show to chat about it. Click the picture below to listen:

Download your mobile pass here. 

Manga Manga!

 

