The First Annual Taste Tri-Valley Begins Friday
Support our local restaurants! Visit Tri-Valley in partnership with the Cities and Chambers of Commerce of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Town of Danville, are launching their first annual Taste Tri-Valley, a 10-day outdoor dining, delivery and take-out restaurant week promotion from Friday, February 19 through Sunday, February 28, 2021!
Last week Nigel and I got an awesome preview package including a meal kit from Sabio on Main paired with 3 delicious wines from Wente Vineyards, The Lineage Collection and Nottingham Cellars.
Robin Fahr from Visit Tri-Valley joined me on the show to chat about it. Click the picture below to listen:
Download your mobile pass here.
