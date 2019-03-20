San Jose Sharks Planning Fun Event For Women

This sounds like a great event – thanks San Jose Sharks!

The San Jose Sharks are hosting a Women of Teal Night on March 28 coincided with Women’s History Month to celebrating all the Women of Teal, the fans AND the front office. There will be a pre-game networking event, a panel, raffle prizes and a special notepad gift. The panel theme will be “Women supporting women: Rising tides lifts all boats”. This will be a fun night, whether you are a die-hard Sharks fan, fan of another team or have never been to a hockey game in your life.

This is the first year that the Sharks are hosting their Women of Teal Night, they will work to grow this platform and further engage their female fan base. Their female fanbase is already strong, but they believe that they have a big room for growth and further engagement as female sports fanbase are generally underserved. As an example, they launched a dedicated women’s merchandise shop in the arena (during the game) and it’s already been a big hit with lots of positive fan feedback.

Ticket are $46 and $78 . Panel starts at 6pm and there’s networking/cocktail reception before that. Ticket link here: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/sharks/EN/promotion/home Offer Code: HATTRICK