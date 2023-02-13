Rihanna…Super Show or Super Slow…

Credit: Alpha Image Library

What did you think of Rihanna’s Big Game halftime show? I love Rihanna, I love her voice, I love her songs…but I thought her halftime show was flat and kind of boring. In my opinion you need lots of flash and fun performing in front of, basically, the entire world. Rihanna’s performance just didn’t have that. Yes, she performed while pregnant and yes that’s BA! Just didn’t care for the way it was staged. What did you think? Thumbs UP or thumbs DOWN?

–Mark Davis

https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-rihanna-super-bowl-performance-reactions-20230213-fp25ej6x2rhulpr3a5pno54s5y-story.html