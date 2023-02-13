101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Rihanna…Super Show or Super Slow…

Share
Rihanna…Super Show or Super Slow…
Credit: Alpha Image Library

What did you think of Rihanna’s Big Game halftime show?  I love Rihanna, I love her voice, I love her songs…but I thought her halftime show was flat and kind of boring.  In my opinion you need lots of flash and fun performing in front of, basically, the entire world.  Rihanna’s performance just didn’t have that.  Yes, she performed while pregnant and yes that’s BA!  Just didn’t care for the way it was staged.  What did you think?  Thumbs UP or thumbs DOWN?

–Mark Davis

https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-rihanna-super-bowl-performance-reactions-20230213-fp25ej6x2rhulpr3a5pno54s5y-story.html

 

More about:
Big Game
halftime
performance
Rihanna

Recently Played

Counting StarsOnerepublic
9:22pm
FaithfullyJourney
9:18pm
Rolling In The DeepAdele
9:14pm
Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
9:07pm
You LearnAlanis Morissette
9:03pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ten Online Etiquette Rules
2

Haute or NOT?
3

Send Artie Gram To Your Office, Friends & Family!
4

Philanthropy Thursday: Jacquelyn Martinez from the Livermore Library
5

The Box Officer: Magic Mike’s Last Dance & Best Football Movies