Baseball is BACK! I’m SO excited! The smell of newborn grass, the crack of the bat, ballpark food and my first dog of the season…it never gets old. I’m a lifelong Oakland Athletics fan…but we are blessed to have two Major League teams in the Bay Area…and a little spoiled. I must admit I don’t like some of the new rules but I get it, progress, and appealing to a younger generation that moves MUCH quicker than mine did. The one rule I HATE! Putting a runner on second base at the start of extra innings, BOO! It’s like both teams are cheating to me. You have to EARN your way on base. Oh, well…bring on opening day! Put me in coach, I’m ready to play!

–Mark Davis