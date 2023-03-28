101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Put Me in Coach!

Share
Source: YouTube

Baseball is BACK!  I’m SO excited!  The smell of newborn grass, the crack of the bat, ballpark food and my first dog of the season…it never gets old.  I’m a lifelong Oakland Athletics fan…but we are blessed to have two Major League teams in the Bay Area…and a little spoiled.  I must admit I don’t like some of the new rules but I get it, progress, and appealing to a younger generation that moves MUCH quicker than mine did.  The one rule I HATE!  Putting a runner on second base at the start of extra innings, BOO!  It’s like both teams are cheating to me.  You have to EARN your way on base.  Oh, well…bring on opening day!  Put me in coach, I’m ready to play!

–Mark Davis

Source: Mark Davis
More about:
baseball is back
Oakland A's
play ball
put me in coach
San Francisco Giants

Recently Played

StayThe Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
3:44pm
Eye Of The TigerSurvivor
3:40pm
Hey There DelilahPlain White T.s
3:36pm
Dont SpeakNo Doubt
3:32pm
TryPink
3:27pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: Champions & Oscar Recap
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Victoria Johnston from Youth Homes
3

The Box Officer: John Wick 4 & Good Person
4

Put Me in Coach!
5

Rules NATIONAL Spring 2023 CASH CONTEST 