Pizza Deals for National Pi Day 2023

It’s National Pi Day . . . as in the mathematical constant 3.14, not the kind you eat. But over the years, it’s become that too: A bunch of pizza places have Pie Day deals. Here are a few national chains running promos . . .

Papa Johns has a buy-one-get-one deal. Rewards members who buy a large one-topping pizza can get a second one for $3.14.

Papa Murphy’s has a deal on your NEXT pizza. If you buy one of their specials today, you’ll get a coupon for 31.4% off your next order.

Blaze Pizza is selling 11-inch pizzas for $3.14.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get a $4 pizookie and half off wine on Tuesdays when you dine in, take out or order online.

Whole Foods Market: Customize an oven-baked pizza through the starting at $2.99.

Pieology: Pieology’s Pie Life Rewards Members can receive 3.14 times the rewards points when they place an order on Pi Day.

7-Eleven rewards members can get pizzas for $3.14. It applies at Speedway and Stripes stores too. (The two biggest pizza chains . . . Domino’s and Pizza Hut . . . don’t have Pi Day deals this year.)