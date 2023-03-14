101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Pizza Deals for National Pi Day 2023 

Credit: Alpha Media Library

It’s National Pi Day . . . as in the mathematical constant 3.14, not the kind you eat.  But over the years, it’s become that too:  A bunch of pizza places have Pie Day deals.  Here are a few national chains running promos . . . 

Papa Johns has a buy-one-get-one deal.  Rewards members who buy a large one-topping pizza can get a second one for $3.14. 

Papa Murphy’s has a deal on your NEXT pizza.  If you buy one of their specials today, you’ll get a coupon for 31.4% off your next order. 

Blaze Pizza is selling 11-inch pizzas for $3.14. 

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get a $4 pizookie and half off wine on Tuesdays when you dine in, take out or order online.

Whole Foods Market: Customize an oven-baked pizza through the iOS Whole Foods app starting at $2.99.

Pieology: Pieology’s Pie Life Rewards Members can receive 3.14 times the rewards points when they place an order on Pi Day.

7-Eleven rewards members can get pizzas for $3.14.  It applies at Speedway and Stripes stores too.  (The two biggest pizza chains . . . Domino’s and Pizza Hut . . . don’t have Pi Day deals this year.) 

