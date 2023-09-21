101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Sarah Schaefer- Museum on Main's Ghost Walk

Sarah Schaefer- Museum on Main's Ghost Walk
Credit: Alpha Media

Philanthropy Thursday: Sarah SchaeferMuseum on Main’s Ghost Walk

Meet the ghosts of Pleasanton’s past in this uniquely spooky annual event held by Museum on Main. Ghost Walk is a two hour guided walking tour of Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street in the downtown area…and you never know what spirits you might encounter along the way!

Credit: Museum on Main

 

Ghost Walk 2023
Tickets on sale now!!!
IN-PERSON
​​October 13 and 14
October 20 and 21
VIRTUAL
​​October 28
