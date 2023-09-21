Philanthropy Thursday: Sarah Schaefer Museum on Main’s Ghost Walk

Meet the ghosts of Pleasanton’s past in this uniquely spooky annual event held by Museum on Main. Ghost Walk is a two hour guided walking tour of Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street in the downtown area…and you never know what spirits you might encounter along the way!

Ghost Walk 2023

Tickets on sale now!!!



IN-PERSON

​​ October 13 and 14

October 20 and 21 VIRTUAL

​​ October 28