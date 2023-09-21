Philanthropy Thursday: Sarah Schaefer- Museum on Main’s Ghost Walk
Philanthropy Thursday: Sarah Schaefer– Museum on Main’s Ghost Walk
Meet the ghosts of Pleasanton’s past in this uniquely spooky annual event held by Museum on Main. Ghost Walk is a two hour guided walking tour of Pleasanton’s most haunted sites along Main Street in the downtown area…and you never know what spirits you might encounter along the way!
Ready To Listen?
Click this logo:
Ghost Walk 2023
Tickets on sale now!!!
|
IN-PERSON
|
VIRTUAL
Thanks For Listening,
– Mel McKay
Want More?
Follow me on Social Media: