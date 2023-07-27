101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: John Bost from Open Heart Kitchen

Credit: Open Heart Kitchen

Open Heart Kitchen (OHK) announces the launch of a new food redistribution effort, named the Open Heart Food Bank. The Open Heart Food Bank (OHFB) is a continuation of the organization’s COVID-19 response efforts that included serving 3 million meals from 2020 to 2022. OHK currently serves 1,500 households weekly through two pop-up grocery distributions in Dublin and Pleasanton. Many of these families first came to OHK during the pandemic emergency grocery distribution at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Credit: Open Heart Kitchen

