Philanthropy Thursday: Jennifer Buck with Assistance League of Amador Valley
NEW FOR 2024-2025!

The Las Positas College Transfer Scholarship is the newest scholarship for 2024!  This scholarship is for graduating students of Las Positas College transferring to a four-year college or university.  This scholarship was created to help students with the higher cost of attending a four-year school – tuition, books, and school supplies.

Mel McKay

