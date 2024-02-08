Philanthropy Thursday: Jennifer Buck with Assistance League of Amador Valley

NEW FOR 2024-2025!

The Las Positas College Transfer Scholarship is the newest scholarship for 2024! This scholarship is for graduating students of Las Positas College transferring to a four-year college or university. This scholarship was created to help students with the higher cost of attending a four-year school – tuition, books, and school supplies.

