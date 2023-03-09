101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: April Rovero from the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse

Philanthropy Thursday: April Rovero from the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse
Philanthropy Thursday: April Rovero from the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse 

March is National Prescription Drug Abuse Awareness Month. April Rovero joins me from the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse to discuss the current epidemic and how we can help.   

More about:
April Rovero
Mel McKay
National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse
National Prescription Drug Abuse Awareness Month
Philanthropy Thursday

